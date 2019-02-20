About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day-4: Workshop on ‘Substance Abuse, Challenges and Responsibilities’ continues

Srinagar, Feb 19:

 Continuing the workshops on “Substance Abuse among Young Population, Challenges and Responsibilities”, the fourth workshop was held today at Government Boys Higher Secondary Baramulla with the joint assistance of DSEK and DDC PCR Kashmir.
Assistant Professor Psychiatry Dr. Tajamul Hussain, employees of the school and huge gathering of students participated in the workshop and Police officers from the concerned district participated.
Experts with the aid of audio visuals briefed the participants about the substances which are abused as drugs and explained to them regarding various stages which lead to the dependence of an individual on drugs. Dr. Tajamul Hussain spoke on collective responsibilities and challenges for tackling the problem of drug addiction. He presented a gist of some research studies done by him in the valley highlighting the role and responsibilities of youth in curbing the menace of drug addiction.
DySp Headquarters Shri Javed Ahmed briefed about the campaign initiated by J&K Police against the menace of drug addiction and rehabilitation of drug peddlers. He emphasized the role of various stake holders and civil society groups in curbing the menace of addiction.
At the conclusion of the programme principal of the school presented vote of thanks to the team.

 

