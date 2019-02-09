Day 4: Srinagar-Jammu highway closed, over 2500 trucks stranded

AgenciesSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Saturday for fourth consecutive day due to snow accumulation and landslide debris on the road.
An official said that snow clearance operation is going on in Bannihal sector, while landslide debris are being cleared at Digdol, Panthal, Battery Chashma and Anokhi Falls in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector.
He said they are expecting to get the highway cleared by this afternoon.
However, a decision to allow traffic will be taken after getting an approval from the Border Roads Organisation and the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), the official added.
Reports said over 2,500 trucks carrying essential supplies to Kashmir Valley are stranded on the highway for the last four days.
The highway was closed on Wednesday following a snowfall and frequent landslides on the highway.
