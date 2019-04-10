Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

April 10, 2019 | Umar Raina

A complete shutdown is being observed in central Kashmir's Ganderbal town on fouth consecutive day on Wednesday against the killing of local militant.

Reports said shops and business establishments were closed in Ganderbal and Nunnar area while public transport was also off the roads in these areas.

However, private vehicles were running normally. People from different areas continued to visit the slain militant's residence to offer condolences with the family.

On Saturday M-Tech student turned militant Rahil Rashid shiekh son of Abdul Rashid shiekh, a resident of Nunnar was killed along with his associate in brief shootout at south Kashmir's Shopain district.