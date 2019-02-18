About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 4: Curfew continues in Jammu

Srinagar

Curfew continues to remain enforce in Jammu city for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

The decision to relaxation curfew will be taken later in the day, an official said.

Curfew was imposed in the city on Friday after vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged by mobs following Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

Meanwhile, Internet services also remains suspended for the fourth consecutive day in the city.

 

