Day 3: Tral shuts against militant killings

Tral and Awantipora areas of south Kashmir’s district Pulwama observed a complete shutdown for third straight day on Monday against killing of militants.
On Saturday six militants of Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind—including the deputy chief, were killed by the forces during a gunfight in Arampora village of Tral. All shops and other commercial establishments remained closed while public transport also remained off the roads in Tral and Awantipora areas to mourn the killings. People continued to visit the families of slain militants to express condolences and offer prayers.

