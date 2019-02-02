Day 3: Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for traffic

AgenciesSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for third consecutive day on Saturday due to fresh landslides in Bannihal-Ramban sector.
An official said that debris clearance operation of earlier landslides were still going on, when fresh landslide hit the road today morning.
He said that no traffic will be allowed on the highway till the debris are properly cleared and it is absolutely safe.
Around 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, have been parked at safer places in Qazigund-Bannihal stretch of the highway.
On late Friday over 100 stranded tankers carrying petroleum products for the Kashmir Valley crossed the Jawahar Tunnel.
(Representional picture)