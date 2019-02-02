About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 3: Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for traffic

Published at February 02, 2019 09:50 AM 0Comment(s)1533views


Agencies

Srinagar

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for third consecutive day on Saturday due to fresh landslides in Bannihal-Ramban sector.

An official said that debris clearance operation of earlier landslides were still going on, when fresh landslide hit the road today morning.

He said that no traffic will be allowed on the highway till the debris are properly cleared and it is absolutely safe.

Around 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, have been parked at safer places in Qazigund-Bannihal stretch of the highway.

On late Friday over 100 stranded tankers carrying petroleum products for the Kashmir Valley crossed the Jawahar Tunnel.

 

