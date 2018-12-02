Day 3: Sopore shuts against militant’s killing

Sopre:
A complete shutdown was observed on third straight day in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday to mourn the killing of a local LeT militant.
Police had identified that Mehraj-ud-Din Khan of New Colony Sopore as one of the slain militant—who was killed in a gunfight along with Naveed Jatt in Chattergam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
All shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town while public transport also remained off the roads. Stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the town.