Day 3: Sharma meets 33 delegations in Baramulla

Bar Association Baramulla, trade federations abstain from meeting
Noor ul HaqSrinagar, Dec 26:
Government of India’s (GoI) Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma Tuesday visited Baramulla amid tight security, a day after his visit to frontier district of Kupwara.
He met 33 delegations from various areas of district, an official said.
Official sources said that the delegations took up wide ranging issues with Dineshwar Sharma from unemployment to harassment of youth by law enforcing agencies as well as lack of basic amenities and development. During the meetings the prevailing situation in Kashmir also came up for discussion.
Representatives from mainstream political parties including PDP, AIP and Congress as well as college students from Baramulla district, youth representatives and members of minority communities of Sikh and Kashmiri Pandits.
The scheduled list of delegations for meeting was 27, but as per officials, more delegations were allowed to meet and more than 150 persons comprising 33 delegations met the interlocutor.
“We are being barred from travelling and moving in our own area by the army. We are forced to prove our identity before moving into our villages. We talked at length about the problems faced by the people of Uri with Dineshwar Sharma and we hope our issues will be resolved,” said Shabnam Qayoom, a student from Degree College Uri.
Another delegation led by state spokesperson Youth Congress Sheikh Aamir said that many issues related to youth of Jammu and Kashmir were raised with the interlocutor.
“We put forward few points like alienation of Kashmir youth, lack of good governance, ill-conceived policies of government, harassment of Kashmir students in and outside the state and rise in drug addiction. Dineshwar Sharma is a keen listener and we hope that he will pass on this message to his bosses at Delhi,” Sheikh Aamir said.
Earlier Bar Association Baramulla and trade federations abstained from meeting Dineshwar Sharma claiming the interlocutor’s meet with civil society was a “futile exercise.”
President Beopar Mandal Baramulla Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie told Rising Kashmir that traders don’t have the mandate to talk on Kashmir issue.
“People have given us mandate to work for the welfare, development and betterment of trade community in particular and Baramulla in general. All the prominent traders in one voice appeal to state and central government including the appointed interlocutor to initiate talks with Hurriyat leadership and other political groups at highest level in order to resolve Kashmir issue once for all. Kashmir is a political issue and not a developmental and unemployment issue,” he said.
President Bar Association Baramulla Abdul Salaam Rather told Rising Kashmir that visit of interlocutor to Kashmir is just an engagement. “If GoI is serious let them consider former interlocutors report to work on. They are just changing the interlocutors and nothing productive is happening. The government isn’t serious. It is a futile exercise. On this pretext we boycotted the meeting,” Rather said.
Dinsehwar Sharma, a former IB chief, was appointed as Special Representative by Government of India in October 2017 to hold sustained dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir but Hurriyat and some traders’ federations have refrained from meeting him.
Before driving to Baramulla, Dineshwar Sharma met half a dozen delegations at Kupwara Tuesday morning. The delegations which met Sharma at Baramulla include that Haji Ghulam Rasool Mir, PDP Tangmarg led by Abdul Aziz Dar, PDP Pattan led by Ghulam Mohammad Yatoo, PDP Sangrama led by Abdul Aziz Dar, Congress led by Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Youth Congress led by Sheikh Aamir, Peoples Conference led by Asif Ahmad Lone, Awami Itehad Party led by Advocate Ubaid Shams, PDP Uri –I led by Syed Mushtaq Ahmad, PDP Uri –II led by Ishfaq Lone, PDP Nowsheera Uri led by Prof. Muhideen, Student delegation GDC Baramulla led by Daniyal Rashid Sheikh, Student delegation GDC Pattan led by Syed Adnan, Student delegation GDC Sopore led by Adnan Ashraf, Student delegation GDC Uri led by Roma Shaheen, Sikh Community led by Janak Singh Sodhi and Schedule Tribe community led by Muneer Ahmad Chowdhary.
