Day 3: Hajin shuts to mourn killing of minor militants

Published at December 12, 2018 12:56 AM 0Comment(s)174views


Bandipora:

 Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district observed a complete shutdown for third day on Tuesday to mourn the killings of two minor militants.
According to eyewitness, the shutdown was observed in Mujhgund area where encounter had taken place in which two locals from Hajin town and a non-local militant were killed. Locals said that all the shops and business establishments remained shut while traffic also remained off the roads. Forces were deployed at many places to maintain law and order. Many people were injured in clashes that broke out in area after the funeral processions of Mudasir Rashid Parrey and Sakib Bilal on Monday. Thousands of people had participated in the joint funeral of both the local militants at their ancestral village in Hajin.

 

