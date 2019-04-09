Day 3: Ganderbal, Kangan shuts against local militant's killing

April 09, 2019 | Umar Raina

A complete shutdown is being observed in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal and Kangan towns on third consecutive day on Wednesday against the killing of M-Tech student turned militant

Reports said that shops and business establishments were closed while public transport was also off the roads in the towns.

However, private vehicles were running ormally.

In view of the situation schools in Ganderbal also remain closed following orders from additional district magistrate.

On Saturday M-Tech student turned militant Rahil Rashid shiekh son of Abdul Rashid shiekh, a resident of Nunnar area of Ganderbal was killed along with his associate in brief shootout at south Kashmir's Shopain district.