Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

April 11, 2019 | Imran Shah

Curfew continues to remain enforce in Kishtwar district for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Contingents of police and parsmilitary forces were deployed in strength along the roads to prevent protests.

Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar after unknown gunmen killed RSS leader, Chandrakant Singh and his personal security officer, Rajinder Kumar at district hospital Kishtwar where he worked as medical assistant.

Following the killings, RSS and BJP supporters had staged protests besides resorted to stone pelting in the town.

Police has registered a case and a special investigation team is probing the killings.

Meanwhile, internet service on mobile phones also remains suspended in the district.