Day 3: Curfew continues in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Curfew continued in Jammu city for the third consecutive day on Sunday it will remain in force until the law and order situation improves, according to authorities.
Barring some stray incidents during night, reports said, the situation was under control.
Later in the day, authorities are likely to take a call whether or not to relax curfew in the city.
The Army has heightened security in Jammu city to maintain law and order.
On Friday the curfew was imposed in the city after vehicles belonging to Kashmiris were torched and damaged following Thursday's Fidayeen attack on CRPF at Lethpora in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
(File picture)