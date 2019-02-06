Day 23: NHM protest severely affects health services in Bandipora

Department fighting crisis: CMO
M T RasoolBandipora, Feb 05:
The health services were severely affected across north Kashmir’s Bandipora District after health officials working under the National Health Mission (NHM) and other centrally sponsored schemes boycotted work for last three weeks as part of their protest for regularisation of services.
The emergency services in the main hospitals, Primary Health Centres, and sub-centers is severely affected in absence of proper and trained staff while people are indecisive to visit the hospitals and centers after few untrained or semi trianed volunteers have been called to mitigate the crisis.
Meanwhile, enraged locals said that authorities have failed to mitigate the crisis erupted following the 22 days NHM strike.
The worst hit is the rural health care where most of the sub-centers are closed form last thirteen days as the permanent staff members working in the centers were called by authorities to the main hospitals.
Locals said that in absence of trained NHM staff, most of the centers across villages are closed and even patients hesitate to visit the main Bandipora hospital were insufficient number of untrained volunteers are serving on the call of local officers.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that local health officers have directed ANM students to attend the main hospitals besides asking for volunteer help, however locals rue lack management in hospitals.
In view of growing crisis, authorities in health department have cancelled the leave of all the doctors and paramedical officials and have called back the officials who were on leave.
Besides main Bandipora hospital, CHC Hajin and SDH Sumbal are witnessing crisis following 23-day long protest of officials engaged under NHM.
"It is an adjustment. How can a few doctors see all these patients on a single day,” said an official who works in a rural Sub center.
The official said that health care across the rural areas is in crisis following the NHM protests.
“Both centers and main hospital are running without the adequate staff, we are unable to manage the crisis,” He said, adding “many of the sections in the hospital are closed”
Pertinently the over 13,000 officials, including doctors, paramedics, and clerical staff, engaged under the NHM,RNTCP,JKSSCD,NACO,NCD and Mental Health in the state since 2006 are on protests from last 23 days demanding equal salary and regularisation of their service according to service rules.
The volunteers and temporarily shifted health officials are not in a position to manage the huge flow of patient even most of the visiting patients hesitate to approach any volunteer bearing in mind that they have no sufficient experience of health related issues.
“At times we have the huge inflow of about 800 to 1000 patients a day and we face hardships in managing the situation in absence of the sufficient number of doctors, most of the patient remain unattended,” said an employee in OPD section at Bandipora hospital.
He said most of the patients didn’t approach volunteers called by authorities to mitigate the crisis.
The worst affected of the strike are the rural people as they either find their centers locked or without trained staff.
“Our health center is closed from last few days as the NHM staff s on strike and people are facing health crisis in the area,” locals said in Athwato
Similar complaints were received from Bonkoot and Aragam where centers are open but without trained staff. The condition of Khenusa, Kulhama, Gamoora, Chuntimullah, Ashtagnoo and others is no different.
President NHM Employees Ajez Ahmed Mir said that this is the moment of do or die for us as government has failed to deliver besides making umpteenth assurances.
"We will not end up strike till government issues our regularization orders" Ajez said, adding " till they don’t initiate phase wise relgularisation government should follow supreme court orders for equal pay equals wages for us besides implementing other demands mentioned in minutes of meeting"
Pertinently there are three sub-district hospitals, six primary health centers, and 62 sub-centers in the three townships of the district serving a population of around 4 lakh souls. There are two PHCs, one SDH and sixteen sub-centers in Bandipora town, one community health centers (CHC), one PHC and 18 sub-centers in Gurez constituency and two CHCs, three PHCs and 29 sub-centers in Sonawari constituency including Sumbal and Hajin.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Dr Bilquieus Mir said that they are trying hard to maintain the system in main health centres especially in Bandipora hospital.
"The crisis has disrupted the system but we are trying to manage, we have cancelled leave of all the officials and have called volunteers for help" she said.