Day 22: Demanding regularization, NHM employees stage protest

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 06:
Amid rains and snow, scores of National Health Mission (NHM) employees Wednesday staged a protest here in Press Enclave on 22nd consecutive day to press for their demands.
They were shouting pro-justice slogans and demanded regularisation of their services, benefits of the 7th Pay Commission, social security benefits and permanent abolition of the contract system.
The protesting employees said insecurity is looming large among them as the authorities have failed to take any decision as far as their regularization is concerned.
Chief spokesperson, J&K National Health Mission Employees Association (JKHMEA), Abdul Rauoof said both State government as well as the Health Department have failed to look into their issues and except ‘false’ assurances things have remained unchanged on the ground.
“The government has neglected us and has no regard for our social or financial security. Our colleagues died but their kin have been left to beg for survival,” he said.
Rauoof said their strike will continue till the demands are fulfilled by the authorities.
The NHM employees are on strike since January 15 seeking regularization of their services and redressal of other demands.
