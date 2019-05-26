About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 26, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Day 2: Uneasy calm prevails in Kashmir

Curfew, shutdown hit normal life; Edu institutions remain closed; High speed internet, train services stay suspended

An uneasy calm prevailed amid shutdown and restrictions in Valley for second consecutive day on Saturday following the killing of top militant commander head of Al-Qaida affiliate Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) Zakir Musa in a gunfight with forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
An official said curfew-like restrictions remained in force in Srinagar’s downtown area as a precautionary measure to prevent outbreak of protests against killing of Musa.
The curfew-like restrictions remained enforce in Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and M R Gung police station areas while partial restrictions were imposed in Maisuma and Kralkhud areas.
The contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed on roads in downtown areas while barricades and concertina wires were erected at various locations to restrict public movement.
Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, who parted ways with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen after the killing of its poster boy Burhan Wani in July 2016, was killed in an overnight gunfight with forces at Dadsara village in Tral on Friday.
After Musa’s killing, parts of Kashmir were put under clampdown as authorities ordered closure of all educational institutions and suspended mobile internet and train service in the Valley to prevent spiralling of tension.
In Pulwama, the native district of Musa, contingents of forces were deployed on roads to prevent public assembly and protests.
Reports said there were no such restrictions on public movement unlike on Friday as no untoward incident was reported in the district.
In certain parts of the valley groups of forces were deployed to keep watch on the situation and prevent any untoward incident.
Schools and colleges remained closed on official orders while train service between Baramulla-Banihal remained off the tracks for second day due to apprehensions protests.
A shutdown was observed on the call of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani against Musa’s killing.
Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remained closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters while roads wore a deserted look as public and private transport was off the roads.
Meanwhile, authorities restored 2G Internet services on mobile phones in north and central Kashmir districts.
The low-speed service was restored in Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora.
However, the 3G and 4G services continue to remain suspended in the valley.
Authorities had suspended mobile internet service on Thursday evening soon after Musa was trapped in the cordon in Tral.

 

 

 

