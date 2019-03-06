Day 2: Tral shuts against militant killings

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A complete shutdown is being observed for the second day on Wednesday in Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district against the killing of two militants.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roadskn the area.

On Tuesday two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Irfan Ahmad Rather alias Abu Talib from Sharifabad locality and Adfar Fayaz alias Abu Zarar of Gulshapora village of Tral, were killed in a gunfight in Tral town.