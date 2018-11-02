About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 2: Tral remains shut against militant killings

Tral:

A complete shutdown was observed in Tral area of Pulwama district on the second consecutive day on Thursday to mourn the death of two JeM militants.
According to reports all shops and other business establishments are closed in the town while traffic is off the roads. Heavy deployment remained on various spots across the Tral town and some other areas to thwart any attempts of protests. Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Chankitar gunfight on Tuesday in an encounter that raged between a mixed contingent of counter-insurgent forces.

