Day 2: Tral remains shut

Srinagar:
In response to the killing of six militants in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a complete shutdown was observed in Arampora village of Tral where the six slain militants were killed during an encounter with government forces on Saturday.
Eyewitness said that all the shops and other business establishments in the area are closed and people from various areas of Tral are visiting the residences of the slain militants to offer condolences. The six slain militants identified as Soliha Mohammad Akhoon, son of Ghulam Mohammad Akhoon of Arampora, Rasik Mir, son of Ghulam Qadir, Rouf Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi, Umer Ramzan, son of Mohammad Ramzan Mir, residents of Dadsara, Nadeem Sofi, son of Mohammad Muzaffar Sofi of Batgund, Tral at present Dadsara and Faisal Javid Khanday, son of Javid Khanday of Amlar Awantipora, were killed during an encounter with government forces at Arampora village in Tral. All the six slain militants were associated with Zakir Musa led group Ansar Ghazat-ul-Hind. Meanwhile, internet services in the area remained suspended on the second consecutive day today.