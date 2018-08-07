Day 2: Strike paralyses Kashmir, Chenab valley

Separatists remain caged; train services, Amarnath yatra suspended
Traders, civil society stages protests across Valley
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 06:
For the second consecutive day on Monday, normal life in Kashmir and parts of Chenab Valley was disputed by the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against challenging validity of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.
People in Srinagar and other parts of Valley observed civil curfew to protest any “tinkering” with the Article 35-A, which grants special rights and privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The shops, business establishments, government offices, fuel stations and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of Kashmir and Chenab Valley.
The public and private transport was off the roads.
The Shikarawalas in famous Dal Lake also observed shutdown and did not ferry tourists in their boats today.
Authorities had deployed contingents of police and CRPF in Srinagar’s downtown area and other sensitive parts of Valley to maintain law and order and foil protests.
Traders, transporters and civil society members staged protests in support of Article 35A in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
Kashmir has been witnessing near-daily protests in support of Article 35-A and against any attempts to tinker or dilute the special law.
People are seeking to dismiss the petitions challenging the Article 35-A, which bars non-state residents from buying or owning immovable property, own citizenship, or avail scholarship schemes and government jobs in the state.
The two day shutdown was called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik against any attempts to tinker with Article 35-A.
The strike was supported by business fraternity, tourism players, lawyers, civil society members, etc.
The complete shutdown was also observed in Gurez Valley of Bandipora for second consecutive day today.
The shutdown was also observed in Doda, Kishtwar and Baderwah in Chenab Valley and Muslim-dominated areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts.
The Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah and Majlis-e-Shoura Kishtwar had backed the JRL strike call.
The markets were also shut in Ramban district of Jammu region.
Authorities placed separatist leaders under house arrest or detention to prevent them from leading protest rallies.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house detention at his Hyderpora residence while Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq remained under house arrest at Nageen residence for the second day.
JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik has reportedly gone into hiding to evade arrest.
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and other middle rung separatist leaders including Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Bilal Sidique and others also remained under house arrest for the second consecutive day.
For the second consecutive day, train services and Amarnath yatra also remained suspended due to apprehensions of protests and clashes.
Train services from Baramulla to Banihal remained suspended for second day today.
The Amarnath yatris were also not allowed to move from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, Jammu towards Kashmir for the second day today in view of strike and protests in Kashmir.
North Kashmir
In Sopore town, Civil Society Sopore, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam Sopore, Traders Federation Sopore, Cricket Forum Sopore, Fruit Growers and Dealers Association Sopore staged peaceful protest marches against attempts to abrogate Article 35A.
In Watergam tehsil of Baramulla, people held a sit-in protest at main Chowk to support continuation of Article 35-A.
In Bandipora, traders and civil society members held a demonstration at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora and marched through various markets. They later held a sit-in at Gulshan Chowk.
Rajouri/Poonch/Ramban
People took out a protest rally in Gujjar Mandi area of Rajouri town against any attempts to tinker with Article 35-A .
The protests were also held at Thanamandi, Majakote, Darhal areas of Rajouri and people vowed to safeguard Article 35A.
People also staged protests in support of Article 35A in Muslim dominated areas of Surankote, Mandi, Mendhar and Poonch town in Poonch district.
The force personnel were deployed in strength at these places to maintain law and order.
In Ramban, hundreds of people staged protest demonstration at Masjid market against any attempt to scrap Article 35A.
The protestors blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway for more than an hour.
