Day 2: SSA teachers continue hunger strike

Several teachers shifted to hospital: JKRTF
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 03:
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers continued their hunger strike for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and said they don’t want the students to suffer loss of academic activities by locking down the schools but demand implementation of 7th pay commission benefits as part of their salaries.
The SSA teachers are on indefinite hunger strike here in Pratap Park Srinagar under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC).
Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (JKRTF), Gazi Abdul Aziz said, “To avoid the academic loss of the students, we have called only one teacher from each school so that the class work is not affected.”
He said the SSA teachers only want their legitimate rights but not at the cost of affecting students by locking down the schools and that is why they are appealing the government to solve their issues as soon as possible.
Aziz also said that several teachers on hunger strike have been shifted to hospital after they suffered weakness.
Chairman TJAC, Abdul Qayoom Wani who is also heading Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on the first day of indefinite hunger strike told Rising Kashmir that from last four months SSA teachers, head teachers and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers are continuously protesting for the implementation of 7th pay commission which is their legitimate right but so far no action has been taken by the government.
He said all government employees have been benefitted with 7th pay commission but only SSA teachers are left out. Their salaries are not being paid on time. There is need to delink SSA teachers’ salary from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and make it part of the State budget.
He warned the government of continuous hunger strike. “The government is only framing committees who don’t do anything positive for the SSA teachers. So far no committee formed by the government has submitted its report,” Wani added.
