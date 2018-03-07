Day 2: South Kashmir shuts over Shopian killings

Shafat MirShopian, March 6:
A complete shutdown was observed in the South Kashmir region for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over the killing of six people including four civilians and two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants by the Army on Sunday evening.
Shops and business establishments remained shut in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag districts to mourn the deaths while public transport remained off the road. The shutdown was observed even as there was no strike call for Tuesday given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). The JRL has called for Shopian chalo on Wednesday.
The mobile internet services remained blocked in twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian while the service was restored in Anantnag and Kulgam late last evening.
On the second day thousands thronged the homes of civilians and militants to sympathize with the families and also paid a visit to the graveyards and offered Fateh. People in large numbers converged at Shopian throughout the day coming on bikes, auto rickshaws and other light load carriers while Islamic and pro-freedom songs were being played out on mosque loudspeakers through the day.
Intense clashes also erupted between the youth and government forces which went on during the entire day in Memandar and Pinjoora, near Mini Secretariat area of Shopian district. Around twenty youth suffered minor pellet injuries who were treated locally, according to a local source. The locals demanded that an army camp situated in Pinjoora should be shifted from the area.
Mild clashes were also reported from Dialgam area of Anantnag district amid shutdown as youth hurled rocks and stones on the forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells.
