Day 2: South Kashmir remains shut over militant killings

Shafat MirAnantnag:
A complete shutdown was observed in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Bijbehara towns, for the second consecutive day, while a partial shutdown was also witnessed in Shopian town and its adjacent areas.
All the shops and other business establishments remained shut in the three districts of south Kashmir region while public transport also remained affected due to the strike which was observed to mourn the deaths of six LeT and Hizb militants on Friday morning. Authorities had deployed forces in strength to thwart protests. However youths fought pitched battles with forces in Khanabal area of Anantnag town which was responded with the firing of tear gas shells.
Thousands also participated in the funeral prayers of Muskan Jan, a 9th class pass out girl, who was injured during a crossfire between militants and army in Wanigund locality at Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Thursday morning. Muskaan Jan, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Wani, a resident of Wanigund Qaimoh had slipped into the coma and was undergoing treatment at SKIMS, Soura, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning, doctors confirmed.
She had received a bullet injury in her head when she tried to look out of the window as the exchange of bullets was happening between militants and army men in SKAUST research centre at Qaimoh area of Kulgam district, where the camp is based. The militants had managed to flee from the spot after this brief attack.
Thousands converged at Wanigund ground in Khudwani and participated in her funeral prayers while chanting pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The minor girl was later laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.
The mobile internet services continue to remain shut in Anantnag district which was snapped instantly after a gunfight started between the forces and hiding militants at Satkipora village in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in the wee hours of Friday, which resulted in the killing of a top militant commander, Azad Malik, including five other militants.