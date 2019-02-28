Day 2: Pak jets strike back across LoC

We shot down 2 IAF jets, captured pilot: Pak Army Pakistan closes airspace
Sajjad Hussain / M ZulqernainIslamabad/Lahore, Feb 27:
Pakistan on Wednesday said that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot, as it closed its airspace amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said two Indian fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan Air force today.
He said one of the Indian jet fell in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) territory while another fell across the LoC.
Major Ghafoor said two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were arrested.
“One pilot is injured and has been shifted to a hospital, while another one is unhurt,” he said.
He, however, later clarified that Pakistan army had arrested "only one" Indian pilot.
"There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhinandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics," Major Ghafoor said.
He showed items and documents recovered from the arrested pilots.
"I am an IAF officer. My service No is 27981," a blindfolded man - who identified himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan - said in a 46-second video released by the Pakistan Army.
In a second video, the man refused to talk about the plane he was flying or talk about the mission.
He said he was rescued from a mob by a Pakistan Army Captain.
When asked about his identity, he said he was from down south (India) and a married man.
Pakistan closed its airspace for commercial flights and suspended flight operations across major airports, including in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, for an indefinite period.
“The airport will be used for military purposes till it is reopened for commercial activities,” an official told DawnNewsTV, adding that a red alert has also been issued.
Major Ghafoor said one of the IAF aircraft crashed in PaK while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.
"This morning PAF (Pakistan Air Force) jets while remaining in Pakistani airspace engaged six targets across the LoC," he said.
"Our pilots locked on those six targets and we struck on open places," he said, adding it was decided that the PAF will not hit the military targets.
He said some of targets were in Bhimber galli and Naran area where the supply depots were engaged from a distance.
"After the PAF strikes, 2 IAF jets entered Pakistani airspace and the PAF took them on and the two IAF were shot down. The wreckage of one (aircraft) fell inside PaK while the second fell on other side of LoC," Ghafoor said.
"Original targets were military posts and administrative facilities but we did not target those," he said.
The spokesman said the target engaged by the PAF were changed to avoid any loss of life.
"It was not retaliation in the true sense but it was an action to show that we can retaliate. We do not want to push the region to war. We want peace," the spokesman asserted.
He also rejected Indian reports that Pakistan used F-16 fighters and one of them was shot down by India.
"Pakistan does not want to go for war, our message is peace. The international community should also play its role," the spokesman said.
"What we did today is in self-defence. We do not want to celebrate it, as war is victory of none," he said.
He said war is also a failure of policy.
"We do not want to escalate but we want to follow the path to peace," he said, adding that the people of both countries and the region should live in pace.
"If you want peace then let us talk. No issue can be resolved through war. India should think about this offer with a cool mind," he added.