Day 2: Heavy snowfall throws life out of gear in Kashmir

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 5:
The year’s first heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear in Kashmir with almost all major road links including key Srinagar-Jammu highway remaining closed for second consecutive day while the air connectivity was partially restored.
The snowfall, which started yesterday afternoon, continued intermittently in the night and stopped in most parts of the Valley in the morning, an official of Metrological department said.
He, however, said in some hilly areas including border district of Kupwara, the light snowfall continued till 2:30 pm.
The official said on an average the upper reaches received 2 to 2.5 feet of snowfall while plains received upto 1 feet of snow.
“Srinagar recorded 25 cm of snowfall till 8.30 am and the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 60 cms of snowfall. Qazigund recorded 26 cm snowfall, Kokernag 6 cm, Pahalgam 40 cm, Kupwara 51 cm and Banihal 3.4 m of snow till 2:30 pm,” he said.
The snowfall disrupted the normal life and affected movement of people and transport in Srinagar city and other districts of the valley.
Authorities pressed men and machinery into service to remove snow from the roads and make the roads traffic worthy.
However, Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for vehicular traffic for second consecutive day today in view of heavy snowfall.
SSP Rural Traffic Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said the highway remained closed due to snow accumulation on both the sides of Jawahar tunnel.
“The highway will remain closed till weather improves. The snow clearance operation is going on,” he said.
Shah, however, said in some areas it was still snowing. “We expect the clearance of snow till evening”.
The Mughal road and Srinagar-Leh road also remained closed for vehicular traffic today.
Many inter district roads are still disconnected from Srinagar.
The weather is likely to improve from Sunday.
With the improvement in weather condition, Air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport was partially restored today.
While all flights in the morning were cancelled due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway, five flights operated late in the afternoon as the weather improved, an airport official said.
The runway was cleared and the visibility improved, resulting in resumption of flight operations after nearly 24 hours, he said.
"Only five flights could operate today. Three landed at the airport on Saturday, while two were parked at the aerodrome since Friday," the official said.
All other flights were cancelled, he said.
Deputy Director MeT Kashmir Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that weather condition would improve across the Valley from Sunday afternoon. “There is no forecast of any wet spell from Sunday onwards till the end of next week,” he said.
Mukhtar said there are upper wind circulations, moisture, and relative humidity, so there can be a light snowfall at night. “But it will be of low intensity as the period of heavy snowfall was till morning.”
“Weather will remain cloudy till January 6 afternoon and after that there will be improvement. On January 7 and 8, the weather will be cloudy again. On January 9 and 10, weather will be clear and fine,” he added.
According to the MeT official, the night temperature may drop in the coming days.
Gulmarg- 2 ft
Srinagar- 10 inches
Qazigund -11 inches
Pahalgam -16 inches
Kupwara – 17 inches
Kokernag- 3 inches
Banihal - 1.3 inches
Baderwah- 4.5 mm