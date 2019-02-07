About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 2: Flights services cancelled at Srinagar airport

Published at February 07, 2019 10:14 AM 0Comment(s)1449views


RK Online Desk

Srinagar

Flights services were cancelled due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility at the Srinagar airport on Thursday.

Airport authorities said that due to heavy snowfall at Srinagar Airport, all flights of Go Air and Indigo besides Army charter (9W 9817 /. 9818 ), Spicejet SG161 and SG939 and Air Asia I5 713/714 were cancelled.

The snowfall began on Wednesday following which flights were cancelled at the airport. 

It is snowing heavily in Srinagar and other parts of the valley and it will continue till Friday, according to weather office.

 

