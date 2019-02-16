About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 2: Curfew continues in Jammu to prevent violence

Jammu

Curfew continues to remain imposed in Jammu on Saturday two days after Pulwama Fidayeen attack that left 40 paramilitaey CRPF men dead and several others injured.

Athough authorities claimed the situation was under control, however curfew will continue till further orders.

Reports said the authoritirs would take a call later in the day after assessing the overall law and order situation.

The internet on mobile phones continues to remain snapped, while speed of fixedline broadband connections has also been reduced to prevent spiralling of tensions in the region.

On Friday authorities imposed curfew after a mob torched and damaged vehicles belonging to local Muslims and Kashmiris.

Reports said large contingent of police and parsmilitary CRPF men besides columns of Army are deployed in to maintain law and order.

