Day 2: Baramulla shuts over militant killing

July 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Thursday against the killing of a local militant.

Police said that Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Adnan Ahmad Channa son of Ali Muhammad Channa, a resident of Arampora Baramulla, was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Gund Brath area of Sopore on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that all shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town and its adjacent areas while public transport off the roads.

The class work in educational institutions in Baramulla township, was suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure while as internet services were restored early Thursday morning.

Additional troops were deployed in the town and adjacent areas to thwart any protests. However intermittent clashes between youth and government forces were reported from Azadgunj, Arampora and other areas of the town. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the area.