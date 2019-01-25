Day 2: Baramulla shuts against militant killings

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir's Baramulla town on Friday for the second consecutive day against the killing of three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in a gunfight.
All shops, business establishments and educational institutes are shut, while traffic is off the roads in the town.
There are no restrictions imposed by forces in the town, while mobile internet services were also restored in the district.
Eyewitness said that hundreds of people visited the residences of slain militants in Khanpora and Old town areas of Baramulla to express condolences with their families.
Reports said people were also seen marching towards the hideout in the outskirts of Binner village where the three militants were killed in a gunfight.
On Wednesday top Lashkar militant Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, a resident of Khanpora Baramulla along with his two associates Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat of Qazi Hamam and Nassir Darzi of Jamia Mohalla of Old town were killed in a gunfight with forces at Binner village.