July 22, 2019

Daughter's marriage on cards, Baramulla family loses houses in fire

With daughter’s marriage scheduled next month—a family in north Kashmir’s Baramulla lost their house and valuables for daughter’s marriage in a devastating fire on Sunday.
Local newsgathering agency, GNS, reported said a residential house belonging to Manzoor Ahmed Mir was completely damaged after fire broke out at Cheradari Baramulla on Sunday afternoon.
By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, the house was completely damaged, reports added.
Manzoor Ahmad, the house owner told Srinagar based news agency GNS: “I have lost everything and don’t know how and when I shall get back to live normal life. All the household goods were acquired after years of hard work but now everything is lost. Next month my daughter is getting married. With this incident I have lost everything and I am unsure how I shall manage it.”
The fire victim said that not only he lost household goods but all earnings including the items which were purchased for the marriage of his daughter.
“All is gone now, we are left helpless. Where to shift now in this hot weather. Who will let us in their homes," women form the victim family told GNS.
Meanwhile, the affected family wants local administration to come forward and help them with compensation so that they can rebuild their life.
A police officer also confirmed the fire mishap and said the cause of fire was not immediately known. The officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

;