Darul Khair holds free medical camp at Alamgari Bazar

Distributes refreshments among mourners
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
On the directions of Patron Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, a free medical camp was organised at Alamgari Bazar Srinagar in love and memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) where refreshments were also distributed among the mourners.
In the camp, prominent doctors attended to hundreds of mourners who lauded the step taken the Darul Khair terming the move as live example sectarian harmony and brotherhood. Volunteers of Darul Khair actively participated in the camp and distributed free medicine among the mourners.