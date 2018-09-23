About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Darul Khair holds free medical camp at Alamgari Bazar

Published at September 23, 2018 01:59 AM 0Comment(s)258views

Distributes refreshments among mourners


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 22:

 On the directions of Patron Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, a free medical camp was organised at Alamgari Bazar Srinagar in love and memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) where refreshments were also distributed among the mourners.
In the camp, prominent doctors attended to hundreds of mourners who lauded the step taken the Darul Khair terming the move as live example sectarian harmony and brotherhood. Volunteers of Darul Khair actively participated in the camp and distributed free medicine among the mourners.

 


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top