Darbar opens in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 05:
The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, opened here on Monday after a 10-day break as part of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move'.
Besides the Civil Secretariat, the other move offices, including Raj Bhawan and police headquarters, also opened here after six months of functioning in Srinagar.
Governor Satya Pal Malik inspected the traditional guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat.
The 'Darbar Move' was started by the then Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme heat during summers in Jammu and biting cold of winters in Srinagar.
The practice was continued by elected governments post-independence to provide governance benefits -- by turns -- to both Kashmir and Jammu regions of the state for six months.
All necessary security and other arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning of the government from here, officials said.