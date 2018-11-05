Darbar move offices open today in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 04:
The Darbar move offices would open in the winter capital of Jammu on Monday.
The move offices are going to function for the next six months in the winter capital, amid stringent security arrangements with the deployment of hundreds of district, armed and paramilitary personnel.
The civil secretariat has been checked and sealed by the security wing of J&K Police a day before its opening in Jammu, while the road connecting Shalimar to Dogra Chowk has been closed for civilian movement, diverting the movement of vehicles from alternative routes for next six months.
Governor Satya Paul Malik would take guard of honour from the contingent of J&K Police at the civil secretariat at 9:30 am following which he would hold a customary meeting with the officials.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police has deployed additional policemen to handle traffic movement on the busy roads of Jammu city.
