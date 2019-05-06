About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

The civil secretariat and other offices of Jammu and Kashmir government opened in Srinagar on Monday as part of bi-annual Durbar Move.

Governor Satya Pal Malik received the guard of honour in the lawns of civil secretariat here.

The secretaria, Raj Bhavan and all other offices in the state shift from winter capital Jammu to summer Srinagar, the practice called as Durbar move.

