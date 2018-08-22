Darbar Move: Kansal for proper verification in allotment of Govt accommodation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Principal Secretary Planning, Rohit Kansal, on Tuesday asked the officials to conduct proper verification of employees of Darbar Move before allotting government accommodation to them.
According to an official, Kansal said this as he chaired a meeting of Estates Department to review the arrangements of Durbar Move to the winter capital.
The meeting was attended by Director Estates Tariq Hussain Ganai, Deputy Director Zafar Shawl, Deputy Director Estates and other officers, the official added.
As per the official, during the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding residential accommodations for Move employees, besides sanitation and renovation works to be taken up in Government Quarters and Civil Secretariat Complex in the winter capital.
Rohit Kansal asked the officials for ensuring the hiring of private houses and hotels within a stipulated time with facilities of drinking water, electricity for the stay of Move employees in Jammu.
While spelling out the criteria for allotting residential accommodation for the employees, the Principal Secretary called for strict adherence to the rules in vogue. He said proper verifications should also be undertaken before allotting government accommodations to the employees and persons falling in other categories.
The Principal Secretary directed the officials that unauthorized allotments of both government and private accommodations should be vacated as early as possible. He said that the field officers should work in coordination to ensure that all the illegal occupants are vacated from the government occupancies.
He also stressed on better synergy among the department for putting in place the arrangements for the smooth functioning of offices, the official added.