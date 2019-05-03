Darbar Move Employees Federation demands facilities during Ramadhan

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Darbar Move Employees Federation on Thursday appealed authorities to provide proper facilities to Secretariat employees during the holy month of Ramadhan.

They said that the employees from Jammu who will arrive here in Kashmir should be provided all kind of facilities in coming month of Ramadhan. Ovais Wani, president Darbar Move Employees Federation appealed CAPD Director to ensure inspection of those hotels where the employees stay so that they could get hygiene food. He also demanded a single room for single employee so that they could bring their families here. “It will boost the economy of Kashmir if Darbar Move employees from Jammu arrive here along with their families,” he said and added authorities not to deduct HRA on providing hotel accommodation.

Federation also requests MD SRTC for starting SRTC bus service to every district from secretariat.