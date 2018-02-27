‘Darbar’ discusses City’s traffic chaos

State’s Traffic Policy on anvil
Speakers press for synergy between various departments, officials
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
In order to overcome traffic mess in summer Srinagar, speakers on Monday said that there was a need work in complete synergy for effective results.
The speakers were speaking on the talk show ‘Darbar’ under the theme of traffic chaos, which was organized by a local Non-Government Organization (NGO) Sunrise in Kashmir at a local hotel here.
Traffic Advisor, Jammu and Kashmir, Anuj Malhotra, said that in last few years there has been a sudden rise in buying the LMG vehicles. Not only J&K but it is the situation of the whole country and there is need of special mechanism, he said.
Malhotra said that State’s Traffic Policy was on anvil, adding that officials were busy drafting the vision document.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rural), Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, said that there is need of coordination between different sectors of the government through which we can implement our commission plan.
"We are developing a proper mechanism and at the same time we need a cooperation of locals, "SSP said.
About traffic management policy, Aijaz said that they are currently working on that policy.
He said they face many problems such as budget allocation, shortage of manpower.
The problem of traffic chaos cannot be overnight changed and it will take some time to look at these issues, he said
SSP said that in big metropolitan cities like Bangalore there is Intelligent Traffic System, the budget for that is in crores and our city will take time to reach that phase.
People here do not want walk and they park their vehicles in front of shops that is also cause of traffic congestion at many places in the city, he said.
Replying to the question about ambulance care on highways, Director Health services Dr.Saleem-ur-Rehman said that to tackle with the emergency situation on highways they were planning to introduce 108-special ambulances in the valley.
The 108-Ambulances services will be available on every six kilometers, Rehman said adding that grid communication system will monitor them and in Hyderabad, they are operating.
While joint commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Syed Qasim said that the main cause of traffic chaos are street vendors in the city.
He said before two years SMC had started registering them and they were provided special markets but they are not following that rehabilitation policy.
Vendors are demanding to be relocated on prime locations of the city which is impossible for SMC, Qasim said.
Noted Journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari said that both people and administration are in a denial mode and nobody wants to listen to each other.
“There are policies for every department in the J&K but they are only on papers not on grounds," Bukhari said.
"From last 27 years the government is saying we are moving Dal dwellers and millions of rupees have been spent on them but who moved," he said.
Bukhari said, to move forward, there are issues on which society has to look at them, also the government should wake from the denial mode and accept the reality.
Founder Chairman, Sunrise in Kashmir, Faaiz Dijoo said that the reason to hold these talk shows is that we get the concerned officers and try to seek their views on the prevailing issues.
Audience present there also raised many queries and were of the view that Government should take measures control the traffic mess in the city.
The programme begun with a screening of documentary, power point presentation on traffic statistics was hosted by Nasir Ali Khan.
