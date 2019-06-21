About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Darakhshan Andrabi meets Governor

 Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member Central Waqf Council, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Dr. Andrabi apprised Governor about various issues relating to the Waqf properties and welfare programmes of the Board for students and women.
Governor urged Dr. Andrabi to work with devotion towards welfare of youth and women.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Darakhshan Andrabi meets Governor

              

 Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member Central Waqf Council, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Dr. Andrabi apprised Governor about various issues relating to the Waqf properties and welfare programmes of the Board for students and women.
Governor urged Dr. Andrabi to work with devotion towards welfare of youth and women.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;