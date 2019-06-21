Darakhshan Andrabi meets Governor

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member Central Waqf Council, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Andrabi apprised Governor about various issues relating to the Waqf properties and welfare programmes of the Board for students and women.

Governor urged Dr. Andrabi to work with devotion towards welfare of youth and women.