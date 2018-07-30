Dar-ul-Uloom building gutted in fire in Kupwara

AgenciesKupwara
A building of Dar-ul-Uloom was gutted in a devastating fire in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara early this morning, official sources said.
They said fire broke out in the building at Ganapora, Qaziabad, in Kupwara in the wee hours on Monday.
However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to entire wooden upper storey of the building.
Later the fire was brought under control but the building was damaged, they said adding the cause of fire was not known.
No one was injured in the incident, they added and said police has registered a case and initiated proceedings.
Picture used in the story is representational