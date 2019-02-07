Dar accuses previous Govt of deceiving people

Srinagar:
Engineer Muzaffar Dar Wednesday accused the previous governments of deceiving the people by making false promises.
In statement issued, he said providing the basic facilities like electricity, water, roads, ration card is the fundamental right and the prime responsibility of the government.
He said that it is high time for people to know the real face of these politicians and say goodbye to this age old politics and replace it with a constructive one.
Criticising the politicians, he said that they have continued to exploit people for decades to gain votes.
He expressed sorrow over the hike in the air travel and asked the authorities to intervene.