Dangling wires pose threat to people in Bemina

Will replace wooden poles soon: AEE PDD
Will replace wooden poles soon: AEE PDD
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 21:
Four years on, Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to replace wooden electric poles with those made of iron at Khomeini Chowk, Bemina on the city outskirts posing threat to lives of people.
The residents said that PDD is deliberately delaying the replacement of electric poles in the area and leaving people at God’s mercy. They said despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities nothing has changed on the ground since last four years.
Chairman of Bemina Development and Welfare Forum (BDWF), Syed Ali Safvi said in the year 2014 only five poles were replaced in Khomeini Chowk but wires were not installed on them.
“We met Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other representatives this year during Muharram review meeting and they assured that the electric poles would be replaced. However, things have remained unchanged till date,” Safvi said.
He said out of 30 iron poles sanctioned for the area, only 10 poles were brought to the area but no official from PDD visited the area.
The areas including Wani Mohalla, Ghoripora, Mir Mohalla, Gogji Mohalla, Kamaal Bhat Mohalla, Gharipora are in immediate need of replacement of wooden poles.
Another resident said that from last two years, dangling wires on wooden poles are posing a threat to the lives of people. The situation is very bad in the area and electric wires are hanging everywhere over tree branches instead of electric poles, he said.
He said, two weeks ago some life threatening incidents were reported due to dangling wires but authorities are acting as mute spectators.
“These things have exposed the government. We are living under continuous fear and threat. Government is paying no heed to our demands,” he said.
A group of people at Wani Mohalla area of Bemina said several months ago, volunteers from the area brought wooden poles from their homes to replace the old ones while PDD officials are in deep slumber.
They said despite repeated requests, PDD officials neglected the issue and school going children, elderly people are living under continues threat in the village.
They appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Bemina, Tariq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that he will look into the matter and replace the old electric poles in the area.
irfanahyattoo@gmail.com