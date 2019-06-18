Damna Adventures organises day long trek

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Damna Adventures in collaboration with JK Forest Department North Circle organised a day long trekking programme for the students and senior citizens.

The trek started at Sangri Top Sopore up to Rampur village during which trekkers covered a distance of 12 kilometers.

Earlier the group of trekkers was flagged off by Javed Ahmad Tara chief Engineer ERA who also led lead the trekkers up to Rampur village.

Later he distributed awards and mementos with Mohammad Ismail Khuroo of Economic Alliance.

Damna Adventures is promoting adventure sports and tourism all over Kashmir and exploring new tourist destinations for locals and outsiders.

Meanwhile Next event is scheduled on coming Saturday and it is an open event and almost free.