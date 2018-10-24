Damaged umbrella cantilever defaces Foreshore site

Will complete restoration in next 3 days: LAWDA
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
It has been four months since the umbrella cantilever on the Foreshore road along the banks of Dal Lake fell but remains unattended and has disfigured the site.
In the process, people who stroll through the area at night are believed to have used the spot as campfire and have extracted the wooden pieces from the roof of the umbrella for the purpose.
The nearby residents have claimed that the structure lies unattended since long even as the office of the authorities concerned is just a mile away from the spot.
“It has been more than four months. Whenever I travel from my home to Kashmir University I see the fallen structure. It seems the authorities are in no mood to restore the fallen umbrella,” said Masrat Bashir, a resident of Harwan.
Masrat stated, on one hand, the state administration is trying to impress the tourists by showing them the Dal Lake but at the same time, these things do affect the aesthetics. “When you have these broken structures lying unattended, what does this reflect? Obviously, it leaves a negative impression on the visitors,” she said.
As the spot has become a campfire site, people have extracted the wooden pieces from the nearby benches meant for visitors.
Officials at LAWDA said the District Magistrate Srinagar has issued orders to repair it immediately and they have started the restoration process.
Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Executive Engineer Lake Division-II told Rising Kashmir, “We have started the restoration process and have erected the Cantilever Umbrella. Ongoing work has been halted by the continuous strikes. Once things are normal we will carry out the remaining work.”
He said the work will be completed in 2-3 days.