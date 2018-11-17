Damaged in 2014 floods, water purifiers still defunct at SMHS hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 16:
The water purifiers at SMHS Hospital damaged during September 2014 floods are still lying defunct due to the lackadaisical approach of authorities evoking resentment from the attendants.
The attendants are compelled to fetch the water from washrooms for drinking leaving them apprehensive of catching infections. Due to the defunct purifiers
Ghulam Mohammad, who attended her mother at hospital’s ophthalmology ward had come all the way from Baramulla but turned furious when he went to tap water at a dysfunctional purifier.
“This is very unfortunate. If a hospital can't provide drinking water then what is the purpose of this facility. There is no drinking water. We are compelled to bring water from washrooms,” he said.
At the 850-bedded general-speciality hospital, only two water purifiers had been installed years back. Now four years after 2014 floods the facility has not been restored.
One purifier is lying outside the ophthalmology ward in the hospital’s ground floor while another defunct purifier lies opposite to Ward-8 on the first floor. Both are useless and gathering dust over the years with no clean potable water for people.
Over the years the hospital authorities have failed to make the prime facility functional. Attendants said they can’t bring drinking water from the market as they can’t afford it.
“Hundreds of people visit here daily. There must be drinking water facility in every block. Authorities must restore the facility,” demanded Zahoor Ahmad of Pulwama.
He also complained that washrooms in wards are not cleaned regularly causing odour which spreads quickly.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak told Rising Kashmir that the water purifiers were damaged during the floods in September 2014 and the authorities are “mulling to restore the facility.”
“We do not have the record of when and who had installed the facility. We have communicated it to the mechanical wing. They are on it and will repair it within two weeks,” he said.
Asked about poor and irregular cleanliness at washrooms and wards, Tak said they are repairing the hospital corridors and washrooms and the repair work will be completed shortly.
