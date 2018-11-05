Damaged in 2014 floods, Kashmir Haat craves for renovation

Traders demand early relocation; Handicrafts Deptt waiting for completion of JCR flyover
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 04:
Four years after the devastating September 2014 floods, Kashmir Haat -the government’s central handicrafts market is awaiting renovation and has been abandoned by the State government.
According to the traders, the building was not renovated since 2014 floods. They said the building could collapse anytime as the walls and the roof is becoming weak gradually.
The shopkeepers said the government is neglecting the market built for safeguarding the handicrafts, adding that the building is now in shambles due to lack of proper renovation which has put the shopkeepers at the verge of winding up their businesses.
The agitated shopkeepers said a few of their associates have left working there and turned casual labourers.
Showkat Ali, a shopkeeper at the market, said, “Our shops are not safe here now as the back side of the building was badly damaged during the floods and now we are afraid to put any stock there as anyone can easily break the walls and enter our shops.”
Another shopkeeper said, “The government has not shifted us to a safe place since last four years now, we want the administration to show some seriousness about settling us so that we can restart our businesses properly.”
A group of shopkeepers said the handicrafts business in the market is “already at the verge of extinction” and the government is showing a “lazy” attitude to save this art of Kashmir.
Director Handicrafts was not available for his comments on the issue.
A Handicrafts Department official said, “Director is out of the station for the last 10 days and will return in next few days.”
He said the building cannot be renovated as of now as they are waiting for completion of Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover. The building may come under road widening; the official said adding that they will look into the matter.
