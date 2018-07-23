Dalgate Cricket Championship concludes with great fervour

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In the final clash of much hyped ‘Dalgate Cricket Championship’, Dalgate Shining Stars clinched Champions Trophy-2018 by thrashing CD-XI on Sunday at TRC Cricket Ground, Srinagar.
To witness this final rumble of this tournament, former Secretary J&K Sports Council, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para was the Chief Guest while as former General Secretary Jammu and Cricket Association, Iqbal Shah, Director, State Cricket Academy, Mubashir Hassan, Indian Premier League sensation, Manzoor Dar Pandav, President Houseboat Association, , Mohammad Sultan Tuman owner Paramount Sports, Mohammad Saleem Sofi, CEO Hyderia Sports Trust, Bilal Bhat, Chairman Cricket Fraternity Dalgate (CFG), Javaid Mehboob, Prseident CFG, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Vice-President CFG, Umar Hayat besides moderator, Tabrez Alam were the Guests of Honour.
The match was also witnessed by the well known dignitaries and enthusiastic cricket fans who were supporting and chanting for their favourite teams.
After the match Waheed Para said that there is huge talent in sports among youth and assured his support to the youth.
“There is enormous talent among youth of the State and to hone that we formed academies in football and cricket. We developed almost 500 playfields within two years,” he said and added, “We will try our level best to provide every sort of support.”
He further said that the local youth are the real assets of the state and they should be brought in limelight to boost their morale besides being provided with full support and encouragement.
Earlier, the tournament started on 25th June and almost 16 teams of Dalgate area locked horns in this tournament and around 17 matches were played.
The aim of this tournament was to provide platform and opportunity to the local boys of Dalgate so as to display their talent.
One of the organizers, Umar Hayat said, “This initiative was taken by ‘Cricket Fraternity Dalgate’ to involve more youth in sports activities besides provide them platform and involve them in healthy competitions,” he said.
He further said that they are planning to organize various programs for youth in future as well.
“We are planning to organize coaching camps of cricket and football besides other programs for these boys in coming days,” he adds.
Meanwhile, the final match of the championship was played between Dalgate Shining Stars (DSS) and CD-XI. CD XI batted first and scored 170 runs in allotted 25 overs.
Abdul Rashid of CD-XI with four boundaries scored half-century (50 runs) in a-run-a ball innings while as Fayaz scored 41 runs off 33 deliveries.
From the bowling side, Zayeem for DSS was the highest wicket taker and scalped two wickets in his quota of 5 overs while giving away 33 runs.
While chasing the target of 171 runs, Umar Pandav played a brilliant knock of 72 runs from 64 deliveries with five boundaries and one six. Sharik, who finished the game beautifully by smashing last boundary to seal the victory in 24.3 overs for his team, Sharik managed to score crucial knock of 20 runs from 10 deliveries to lead his team to win this tournament.
From the bowling side, Feroz grabbed two wickets and gave away 34 runs.
Umar Pandav for his best innings was awarded with Man of the Match while Feroz Ahmad of CD-XI for his all-round performance, who scored 180 runs and taken 12 wickets during the tourney, was declared Man of the Series. The winning and runner-ups team were awarded trophies besides medallions by the Chief Guest.
Both the teams were provided with sports kits. Mubashir Farooq, who is being sponsored by ‘Delux Sports Camp Batala Punjab’, of which the Brand Ambassador is Kumar Sangakara, was also provided with individual sports kit comprising of all the necessary sports equipment from Paramount Sports.
To encourage budding cricketers of the area, Asrar, Muneeb, Sahil Pandav,and Abrar Farooq were declared upcoming players and were awarded with mementoes.
On this occasion, Chief Guest and Guests of Honour were also felicitated with mementoes.
The tournament was organized by the Cricket Fraternity Dalgate for the local cricket teams of Dalgate.