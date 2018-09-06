Dal vegetable market losing sheen

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Sept 04:
Continued encroachment, rising pollution levels has affected vegetable production in Dal Lake. The famous vegetable market in the Lake commonly known as Gudder is also losing its appeal.
Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Dal Lake said that the vegetable market one of its kind in India and only the second in the world.
“Earlier, there were around 500 boats, fully loaded with fresh varieties of vegetables. Unfortunately, now such vegetable boats have reduced to less than 100,” Tariq said.
According to him, this market is slowly losing its sheen as most of the growers have been rehabilitated to others areas like Rakh-e-Arth colony in Srinagar outskirts and others have lost interest in vegetable farming.
“There is lesser number of vegetable growers in Dal Lake. Those growers, who have been rehabilitated to other areas, have taken other jobs. The other growers are slowly losing interest in vegetable cultivation,” he said, adding that only 15 to 20 percent of people in Dal Lake are associated with vegetable cultivation
The Dal vegetable market is one of oldest in Kashmir Valley which attracted not only buyers and sellers but also tourists and filmmakers. The Dal dwellers would start their exchange of produce before crack of the dawn and would last for just two hours.
Lotus stem, common vegetables like Kashmiri collard leaves(Haak), turnip, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, pumpkins are cultivated in Dal which are then sold in the market for transportation to the different parts of the city.
Around 10,000 Kanals (around 1,250 acres) of land along the Dal Lake is used for the cultivation of vegetables.
One of the growers, Bashir Ahmad said the floating vegetable market was bustling with sellers and buyers in past “but over past few years due to pollution in Dal Lake and import of the vegetables from other states has impacted farming in Dal Lake.
“The vegetables from this Dal Lake was transported to most of the parts in Srinagar markets and other towns but now due to encroachments, pollution the production has decreased,” said Bashir.
