Dal pollution levels up as Sewage Treatment Plants await upgradation

March 06, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

6 years on, LAWDA fails to upgrade Nishat, Habak, Babademb treatment plants

Government has failed to upgrade the technology of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) around the world famous Dal Lake even after the gap of six years.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the three STPs based on the old Fluidized Aerobic Bio-reactor (FAB) technology at Nishat, Habak and Babademb would be upgraded to improve the pollution checking mechanism but the government has failed to address the issue due to which millions of litres of untreated sewage gets discharged into the lake.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board, Srinagar generates 201 million litres of sewage daily but has the capacity to treat only 53.8 million litres. "Disposal of untreated sewage into the Dal Lake and Jhelum river is one of the main reasons for the degradation of the quality of its water," the report says.

Earlier, after the rising pollution and complaints from the houseboat owners, boatmen and Dal dwellers, a team of scientists from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) evaluated the STPs around the lake and recommended upgrading of FAB-based technology to improve efficiency.

After crossing many deadlines, the Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) last year claimed to have submitted the proposal to upgrade the old STP technology.

LAWDA authorities had said that lack of funds has delayed the much-needed upgrading process of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) around the Dal Lake.

Superintending Engineer, Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA), Aijaz Ahmad Khan said the new STP based on Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) will be installed in Brein area of Nishat. “The old STPs have not been upgraded yet. But we are installing the new STP with MBR technology with 30 MLD. We have invited the tenders as well.”

Khan said the LAWDA is planning to install the STP with MBR technology at Hazratbal and Habak. “Right now, we cannot upgrade the existing STPs, as all the untreated sewage would degrade the Dal Lake. The STP installed at Brari nambal is functioning well.”

Environmental experts had also raised concerns over the untreated sewage in the Dal Lake.

Valley based environmentalists said the water bodies are mostly neglected by the government as well as the people. “The alarming rising levels of pollution are a big concern.”

They claimed that new constructions were coming up in and around Dal Lake.

In 2017, the High Court observed that nutrients were found in the lake despite the presence of STPs.

“Nitrates, phosphates and other nutrients are out of required permissible limits. Ph value is higher which means water is alkaline. You have to apply your mind as how it can be controlled,” a division bench had said while hearing a Public Interest Litigation on the preservation of Dal Lake.

“The sewerage adds nutrients in the form of nitrates and phosphates to the Dal waters and none of the STPs is working with the desired results,” the court had observed.

Environmentalist, Dr Abdul Majeed Kak said the rising level of pollution in the Dal Lake is a big concern. “Sewage Treatment Plan is also must. In fact, all the water bodies should have a proper STP with new techniques.”

In 2016, a research by Dr Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Head of the Earth Sciences Department at University of Kashmir, found that 32 percent of the Dal Lake faced severe degradation, 48 percent medium degradation and 20 percent of the lake's water was relatively clean.

Various studies have pointed out that the lake faces multiple pressures from unplanned urbanization, high population growth and nutrient load due to intensive agriculture that act as fertilizer for weed to grow in abundance.