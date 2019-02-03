Dal Lake out of bounds for tourists on Modi’s visit

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Feb 2
The foolproof security arrangements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar have affected tourist movement staying in hotels in boulevard and in houseboats.
Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir on Sunday to lay foundation stones and e-inaugurate several projects here at SKICC.
Unfortunately Dal Lake, which is the first stop for tourists, has been kept out of the bounds for public movement.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Travel Alliance (JKTA), Manzoor Pakhtoon restrictions on VIP movement to main venue of SKICC is causing inconvenience to the tourists.
“We have to face a lot of difficulties due to such restrictions. Boulevard is the first stop for tourists which has been kept out of bounds,” he said.
Pakhtoon said that they took up the matter with the authorities many times that special instruction should be given to security for hassle free movement of tourists.
“Tourism of Kashmir has already suffered for past many years and such situations makes things worse,” he said
He said such situations offset all their efforts of tourism promotions.
“Free movement of tourists is important. If they are caged they won’t come next time and it will also send a wrong signal,” he added.
Chief patron of Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO), Nazir Mir said VIP movement on boulevard is a big problem for tourism sector.
“Tourists are neither allowed to arrive nor allowed to move out which has caused lot of problems for service providers also,” he said.
Mir said that restrictions are sending a wrong impression to tourists.
“They feel that the environment of Kashmir is always like this,” he said.
Government should think about the tourism industry on which hundreds of employees are dependent and this industry is pride of Kashmir valley, Mir said.
He said unfortunately there were no arrangements from Government for the tourists, while these types of restrictions result in intimidating the tourists.
“It is the responsibility of the government to facilitate tourists and allow them to visit tourist places,” Mir added.