Dal Lake cleaning drive organized

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 07:
ELFA International and Global Citizens Journey (United States of America) in collaboration with Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, SDRF, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Department of Disaster Management Sunday jointly organized a cleaning drive for Dal Lake.
A spokesperson in a statement said the purpose of the drive was to clean the interiors of Dal Lake and raise awareness among the people living in the catchment areas.
About a hundred people participated in the drive including 10 delegates from The United States of America, delegates travelling with Global Citizens Journey (a US based non-profit organization), representatives of Mission Dal Lake, SDRF, LAWDA, SMC, Department of Disaster Management and Health, respectively. The event was supported by the district administration Srinagar.
The team of ELFA International including delegates from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh participated in the drive. Some of the local delegates like Professor Indu Kilam and Professor Naseem Shafaie interacted with the local women living in the interiors of the lake, who complained of the lack of dustbins provided by SMC. Stressing upon the importance of keeping the lake neat and clean and its relevance in the history of Kashmir, the Professors in their interaction, called the lake, “the Face of Kashmir.” During the drive, loads of garbage and waste in the form of plastic bottles and polythene bags were collected and disposed off through proper channels. The team unanimously resolved that in the process of keeping the Dal clean and living, students and the younger generation need to be actively involved. The government should make it mandatory for all students from High Schools to take up the project of cleaning the lake in a routine rotational pattern. To motivate these youngsters, provisions should be made for some nominal extra marks in their final results.
Mehran Khan, CEO ELFA International thanked all concerned officials, representatives, activists and global citizen local and American delegates for their dedication, commitment and efforts
To save Dal, a public – private participation is imperative.