Dal conservation

Last week the state government informed the High Court that Rs 759 crores were spent on the conservation of Dal lake in the last 16 years. A total of Rs 400.96 crores were allocated by the Central government for the conservation of the lake where as state’s contribution was said to be Rs 399.07 crores. The High Court observed that nothing had been achieved despite huge money spent on the restoration of the lake. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice D S Thakur expressing dissatisfaction on the report filed by Dr Aabid Rashid Shah, Vice Chairman LAWDA, said the expert committee is necessary to resolve the issue of the lake. The keen interest shown by J&K high court in saving the lake is worth appreciation, especially given the fact that successive governments have not gone beyond lip service in restoring the pristine glory of the world famous water body. The high court a year ago slammed the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for providing “wrong information” to the court about the area of Dal Lake. The court had directed LAWDA to conduct fresh mapping of the lake to find out accurate area left after unabated human encroachment. On September 18, the government informed the court that 1,158 families had been rehabilitated at 9 colonies in Rakhi Arth. Despite crores of rupees being allocated for the restoration of the lake, authorities have failed to stop the pollution and encroachments from strangling it to death. A committee formed by Legislative Assembly to look into the deterioration of Dal few years back had concluded that lack of coordination between UEED, LAWDA and SMC was affecting the health of the lake. Though a lot of money has been released for its cleaning and conservation operations, the efforts have gone in vain due to the lack of effective coordination between the concerned agencies. With no coordination among the departments or executing agencies, there is no way to ensure effectiveness of any conservation project of any water body. The committee also pointed to lack of coordination between departments in dealing with financial matters regarding the Dal works due to which bulk of money released for the purpose was wasted. Now that the high court has appointed three-member expert committee on Dal lake conservation, the hope to see it thrive again has been rekindled. The credit goes to the court, not the government that has been shirking from its responsibilities.